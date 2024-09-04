Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index registers a drop of 1.69%

Sep 04 2024
Nifty PSU Bank index closed down 1.69% at 6878.9 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of Baroda fell 2.87%, Indian Bank shed 2.55% and Canara Bank dropped 2.53%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has increased 47.00% over last one year compared to the 28.73% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has slid 0.94% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 0.77% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.32% to close at 25198.7 while the SENSEX has declined 0.25% to close at 82352.64 today.

Sep 04 2024

