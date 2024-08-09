Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 1.92%, NIFTY jumps 1.04%

Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 1.92% at 6994.45 today. The index is down 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Indian Bank added 3.97%, Canara Bank gained 3.27% and Union Bank of India rose 2.18%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 55.00% over last one year compared to the 24.69% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index added 1.83% and Nifty Auto index added 1.72% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 1.04% to close at 24367.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.04% to close at 79705.91 today.

