Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.87%

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty PSU Bank index closed up 2.87% at 7857.85 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bank of India gained 5.41%, Central Bank of India added 4.96% and Bank of Maharashtra jumped 4.38%. The Nifty PSU Bank index is up 18.00% over last one year compared to the 3.98% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Infrastructure index added 1.32% and Nifty IT index gained 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.52% to close at 25843.15 while the SENSEX added 0.49% to close at 84363.37 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

