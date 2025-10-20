Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Metro Brands slips after Q2 profit declines

Metro Brands slips after Q2 profit declines

Image
Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Metro Brands fell 3.85% to Rs 1,156 after the footwear retailer reported a decline in profitability for the quarter ended September 2025.

Net profit dropped 31.29% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 68.98 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 99 crore in Q1 FY26, and was down 3.89% year-on-year (YoY) compared with Rs 72 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 3.65% QoQ to Rs 651.14 crore in Q2 FY26 and increased 11.22% YoY from Rs 585 crore a year ago.

Profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 91.12 crore in Q2 FY26, falling 30.35% sequentially from Rs 130.82 crore and down 3.32% YoY from Rs 94.25 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA (approximated by operating profit before depreciation and finance cost) stood at Rs 171 crore in Q2 FY26, up 10.1% compared to Rs 155 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was around 26.2% versus 26.5% in Q2 FY25.

Total expenditure increased 14.25% YoY to Rs 588.26 crore from Rs 514.87 crore. Employee expenses rose 10.91% YoY to Rs 66.18 crore, while finance costs increased 34.92% YoY to Rs 29.44 crore. Depreciation was at Rs 78.40 crore, up 25.60% YoY.

The company said that the Q2 FY26 recorded stable growth primarily driven by early onset of festive period v/s last year. However, overall demand in Q2 was slightly impacted by the prolonged monsoon spell and sluggish consumer footfalls following the GST rate reduction announcement, as consumers awaited price cuts.

During the quarter, 42 new stores were opened. This was offset by 4 stores closures for the quarter. Ecommerce sales (including omni-channel) grew by 39%, contributing to 14.2% of the revenue (compared to 11.4% in Q2 FY25).

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said: "Q2 delivered a continued growth performance, and I was pleased to see that we were able to maintain this trajectory while improving our Gross Margins and EBITDA growth in line with the sales improvement. We stayed focused on enhancing customer experience across channels and continued to build momentum through our store expansion and digital investments. The launch of Clarks Cloudsteppers across 200 Metro and Mochi stores, along with 42 new store openings- including Foot Locker and New Era, further strengthened our portfolio."

Metro Brands is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers. Metro Brands retails footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third‐party brands such as Crocs, Fitflop, Fila, Clarks, Skechers, Puma and Adidas which complement its in‐house brands. As of 30 September 2025, the company operated 966 stores across 211 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nominations for second phase of Bihar assembly polls end today

Bajaj Healthcare Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 11 crore

Indusind Bank reports dismal Q2 outcome

Sejal Glass hits the roof after stellar Q2 earnings

PNB hits 52-week high after Q2 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 4,904 cr

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story