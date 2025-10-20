Market extends gains for 4th day; Nifty settles above 25,800 level

The domestic equity indices ended today with substantial gains, marking the fourth consecutive session of advances. Market sentiment was supported by strong quarterly results and increased foreign fund inflows. The Nifty settled above the 25,800 level.

PSU bank, oil & gas and IT shares advanced, while auto, metal and FMCG shares corrected.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 411.18 points or 0.49% to 84,363.37. The Nifty 50 index slumped 133.30 points or 0.52% to 25,843.15. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex gained 2.84% and the Nifty rose 2.77%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.59%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,541 shares rose and 1,729 shares fell. A total of 207 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.32% to 11.36. On Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, the BSE and the NSE will be closed for normal business hours for Diwali Laxmi Pujan, while on Wednesday, the market will be closed for Diwali Balipratipada. However, a special one-hour Muhrat trading session will be held on Tuesday, 21 October, from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index jumped 2.87% to 7,857.85. The index fell 1.09% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Bank of India (up 5.37%), Central Bank of India (up 4.74%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 4.5%), Indian Bank (up 3.99%), Punjab National Bank (up 3.93%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 3.92%), UCO Bank (up 3.43%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 3.43%), Union Bank of India (up 3.37%) and Bank of Baroda (up 2.57%) advanced. Punjab National Bank (PNB) rallied 3.78% after the banks standalone net profit climbed 13.95% to Rs 4,903.73 crore on 5.13% jump in total income to Rs 36,213.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Stocks in Spotlight: HDFC Bank added 0.19%. The bank reported 10.8% rise in net profit to Rs 18,640 crore on a 10.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 45,900 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

ICICI Bank slipped 3.20% after the banks standalone net profit rose 5.21% to Rs 12,358.89 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 11,745.88 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 3.39% year on year (YoY) to Rs 49,333.49 crore in Q2 FY26. Indusind Bank rose 1%. The bank reported standalone net loss of Rs 444.79 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 1,325.45 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income fell 10.90% to Rs 13,256.59 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 14,870.18 crore in Q2 FY25. Reliance Industries rallied 3.62% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 9.54% to Rs 18,165 crore on 9.94% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,58,898 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Federal Bank jumped 6.90% after the bank's net profit rose 10.85% QoQ to Rs 955.26 crore, driven by robust operating income and efficient cost management. Operating profit stood at Rs 1,644.17 crore, up 5.65% QoQ. Net Interest Margin improved 12 bps QoQ to 3.06%. Tejas Networks tumbled 8.74% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.13 crore in Q2 FY26, a sharp decline from the net profit of Rs 275.18 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Ultratech Cemet rose 0.08%. The cement major reported a 75.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,231.58 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations growing 20.33% YoY to Rs 19,606.93 crore.

DCB Bank surged 13% after the banks net profit rose 18.29% to Rs 183.91 crore on 13.30% increase in total income to Rs 2,008.84 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. Ceat soared 11.92% after the company's standalone net profit surged 48.14% to Rs 202.23 crore on a 12.22% increase in revenue to Rs 3,701.11 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Yes Bank added 1.98% after the bank reported 18.3% rise in net profit to Rs 654 crore on 9.4% increase in total net income to Rs 3,945 crore in Q2 September 2025 as compared with Q2 September 2024.

Bajaj Healthcare declined 2.50%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 17.56% to Rs 11.11 crore on 11.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 147.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. UTI Asset Management Company tumbled 4.75% to Rs 1,336.20 after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 52.74% to Rs 113.01 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 239.17 crore in Q2 FY25. Total revenue from operations fell 22.26% year on year (YoY) to Rs 418.55 crore during the quarter. Crisil jumped 4.65% after the company posted 12.6% rise in net profit to Rs 193.1 crore on a 12.2% rise in income from operations to Rs 911.2 crore in Q3 2025 as compared with Q3 2024.

RBL Bank surged 8.53% after Emirates NBD announced plan to acquire a majority stake in the listed domestic private sector lender. The board of Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C.) (ENBD) and RBL Bank at their respective meetings held today, approved entering into definitive agreements for ENBD to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank through a primary infusion of approximately $3 billion (~Rs 26,850 crore). Meanwhile, RBL Bank announced its Q2 results on 18 October 2025. Its net profit fell 20% year-on-year to Rs 179 crore in Q2 FY26. PAT was impacted by MTM of Rs 44 crore (pre-tax) on unlisted equities basis their latest audited financial statements. Net interest income was down 4% YoY to Rs 1551 crore during the quarter.

IDFC First Bank climbed 7.01% after the companys net profit surged 75.55% to Rs 352.31 crore on a 10.71% increase in total income to Rs 11,828.34 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024. JSW Energy declined 2.90% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 17.4% to Rs 704.68 crore despite 59.9% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5,177.42 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Orient Electric shed 0.61%. The companys standalone net profit rallied 15.51% to Rs 12.06 crore on a 6.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 702.61 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Avantel slumped 8.61% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 81.39% to Rs 4.26 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 22.89 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 28.42% year on year to Rs 55.41 crore in Q2 FY26. UltraTech Cement dropped 8.61%. The cement major reported a 75.23% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,231.58 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue from operations growing 20.33% YoY to Rs 19,606.93 crore. Global Markets: European market advanced as investors awaiting for result from Swedish engineering firm, Sandvik. Further, earnings will be released as the week progresses with SAP, Barclays, Heineken and Svenska Handelsbanken among the companies reporting on Wednesday. Followed by Roche, Unilever and Lloyds Banking Group will be reporting on Thursday.

Asian markets ended higher on Monday as investors parsed the latest slew of economic data out of China. Chinas economy expanded slightly above expectations in the third quarter of 2025, though growth continued to moderate amid ongoing disinflationary pressures and persistent U.S. trade tensions. Official data released Monday showed that gross domestic product grew 4.8% year-on-year in the three months to September 30 just above market estimates of 4.7%, but slower than the 5.2% growth recorded in the previous quarter. Separately, Chinas central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive month, in line with expectations. The one-year loan prime rate was held steady at 3.0%, while the five-year rate remained at 3.5%, despite signs of cooling economic momentum.