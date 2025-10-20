Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index breaks above 98 mark

Dollar index breaks above 98 mark

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The US dollar index saw good gains after breaking above 98 mark. It quotes at of 98.28, up 0.08% on the day. The DOW futures are reflecting steady gains though could keep safe-haven demand under check for the US currency. Market is now waiting for a key report on consumer price inflation amid lack of other regular data.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

