Bhageria Inds surges after Q2 PAT soars 80% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Bhageria Industries rallied 8.64% to Rs 187.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 79.68% to Rs 11.47 crore on 58.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 204.38 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 90.28% YoY to Rs 16.06 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 24.74 crore, registering the growth of 46.58% compared with Rs 16.88 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

On half-yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 84.5% to Rs 23.06 crore on 49.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 361.86 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Suresh Bhageria, chairman of Bhageria Industries, said: "We are delighted to report a strong performance for Q2 and Hl FY26, marked by healthy growth in revenue and profitability driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix.

The H-Acid capacity expansion and the launch of plasticizers and ethoxylates are important strategic steps that will start contributing meaningfully in the coming quarters. With a reaffirmed credit rating, robust balance sheet, and steady demand outlook, we remain confident of maintaining our growth momentum and delivering sustained performance ahead.

Bhageria Industries is a diversified chemical manufacturer engaged in the production of dyes, intermediates, and specialty chemicals. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company serves both domestic and international markets, catering to industries such as textiles, polymers, and specialty chemicals.

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

