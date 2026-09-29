Nifty Realty index ended down 2.00% at 833.85 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.83%, Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 3.67% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 3.62%. The Nifty Realty index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 7.79% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index is down 1.48% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.33% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.28% to close at 22716.2 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.33% to close at 72529.07 today.

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