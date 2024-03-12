Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.71%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 3.71%

Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 3.71% at 872.9 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Swan Energy Ltd slipped 18.49%, DLF Ltd fell 5.14% and Macrotech Developers Ltd shed 5.07%. The Nifty Realty index is up 124.00% over last one year compared to the 30.20% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index is down 2.57% and Nifty Media index has slid 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.01% to close at 22335.7 while the SENSEX added 0.22% to close at 73667.96 today.

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

