Board of Lumax Industries approves setting up of new plant at Sanand and expansion at Chakan plant

At meeting held on 12 March 2024

The Board of Lumax Industries at its meeting held on 12 March 2024 has approved setting up of Company's new manufacturing facility at Sanand (Plant-3), Gujarat. This project will cater to the new orders received from OEM customers for advance lighting solutions. The project is expected to be commissioned by Q1 of FY2024-25.

The Board also approved the expansion of Chakan Plant (Phase-II) at Pune. This project will cater to the new orders received from OEM customers for advance lighting solutions. The project is expected to be commissioned by Q3 of FY2024- 25.

