Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty Realty index ended down 3.53% at 861.65 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 5.15%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.72% and DLF Ltd fell 4.49%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 5.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.81% and Nifty Media index is down 2.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.86% to close at 25960.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.71% to close at 85102.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese markets end slightly higher after choppy session

Chinese shares gain after trade data

India's national gas grid expansion accelerated to improve energy access

JSW Infrastructure announces strategic expansion into railway rakes biz

Nifty December futures trade at premium

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story