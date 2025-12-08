Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%

Nifty Realty index ended down 3.53% at 861.65 today. The index has slipped 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 5.15%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd slipped 4.72% and DLF Ltd fell 4.49%. The Nifty Realty index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 5.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 2.81% and Nifty Media index is down 2.73% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.86% to close at 25960.55 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.71% to close at 85102.69 today.

