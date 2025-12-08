India's national gas grid expansion accelerated to improve energy access

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas stated in a latest update that National Gas Grid Expansion has been accelerated to improve energy access across India. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the authority to grant authorization to entities to lay, build, operate and expand Natural Gas Pipelines (NGPL). With the aim to increase the availability of natural gas across the Country, PNGRB has authorized approximately 34,233 km of NGPL network which include common carrier, spur line, tie-in connectivity and dedicated pipeline across the country to various entities, out of which 25,429 km have been made operational as on June 2025. 10,459 Kms length of pipelines is under various stages of construction.
The Government have taken various measures to implement 'One Nation, One Gas Grid'. The expansion of gas pipeline networks oﬀers enhanced access to clean, reliable and aﬀordable energy, improving household convenience, reducing dependence on traditional fuels across rural areas, industrial clusters and City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks. In industrial areas, assured gas supply at competitive prices strengthens manufacturing competitiveness, attracts new investments, reduces operational costs and fosters job creation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app