India's national gas grid expansion accelerated to improve energy access

Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas stated in a latest update that National Gas Grid Expansion has been accelerated to improve energy access across India. Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) is the authority to grant authorization to entities to lay, build, operate and expand Natural Gas Pipelines (NGPL). With the aim to increase the availability of natural gas across the Country, PNGRB has authorized approximately 34,233 km of NGPL network which include common carrier, spur line, tie-in connectivity and dedicated pipeline across the country to various entities, out of which 25,429 km have been made operational as on June 2025. 10,459 Kms length of pipelines is under various stages of construction.

The Government have taken various measures to implement 'One Nation, One Gas Grid'. The expansion of gas pipeline networks oﬀers enhanced access to clean, reliable and aﬀordable energy, improving household convenience, reducing dependence on traditional fuels across rural areas, industrial clusters and City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks. In industrial areas, assured gas supply at competitive prices strengthens manufacturing competitiveness, attracts new investments, reduces operational costs and fosters job creation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

