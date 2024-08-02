Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.17%

Nifty Realty index ended down 3.53% at 1037.15 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 4.73%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.02% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.73%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 93.00% over last one year compared to the 27.53% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.92% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.17% to close at 24717.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.08% to close at 80981.95 today.

