Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index falls 3.53%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.17%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Realty index ended down 3.53% at 1037.15 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 4.73%, Godrej Properties Ltd dropped 4.02% and Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.73%. The Nifty Realty index has soared 93.00% over last one year compared to the 27.53% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index has dropped 2.92% and Nifty Metal index has dropped 2.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.17% to close at 24717.7 while the SENSEX has dropped 1.08% to close at 80981.95 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Hockey- IND 3-1 AUS in 3rd QTR; Archery Q/F underway

Here's how smartphones became India's superhero in fight against poverty

Junk papers share of total bonds value at 20-month high in July

WeWork India, myHQ by ANAROCK tie up for on-demand, virtual office growth

LIVE news: NCLAT gives nod to Rs 158 crore settlement between BCCI and Byju's

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story