Orient Electric standalone net profit declines 27.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.98% to Rs 754.86 croreNet profit of Orient Electric declined 27.17% to Rs 14.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.98% to Rs 754.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 705.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales754.86705.63 7 OPM %5.316.23 -PBDT36.8040.92 -10 PBT19.2626.60 -28 NP14.3419.69 -27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News