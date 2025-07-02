Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 1.44%

Nifty Realty index closed down 1.44% at 970.05 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 3.32%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd shed 3.25% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd dropped 2.17%. The Nifty Realty index has decreased 13.00% over last one year compared to the 5.51% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.41% and Nifty Financial Services index is down 0.97% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.35% to close at 25453.4 while the SENSEX has declined 0.34% to close at 83409.69 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News