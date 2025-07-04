Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 0.91%

Nifty Realty index closed up 0.91% at 971.95 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Raymond Realty Ltd gained 5.00%, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 2.10% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 1.96%. The Nifty Realty index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 4.77% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index added 0.81% and Nifty IT index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.22% to close at 25461 while the SENSEX added 0.23% to close at 83432.89 today.

