Lupin launches Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution in US market

Lupin announced the launch of Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03% and 0.06%, in the United States. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03% and 0.06% are bioequivalent to Atrovent Nasal Spray, 0.03% and 0.06%, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.03% is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged 6 years and older. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.06% is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with the common cold or seasonal allergic rhinitis for adults and children aged 5 years and older.