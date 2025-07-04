Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin launches Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution in US market

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Lupin announced the launch of Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03% and 0.06%, in the United States. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray), 0.03% and 0.06% are bioequivalent to Atrovent Nasal Spray, 0.03% and 0.06%, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.03% is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with allergic and nonallergic perennial rhinitis in adults and children aged 6 years and older. Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (Nasal Spray) 0.06% is indicated for the symptomatic relief of rhinorrhea associated with the common cold or seasonal allergic rhinitis for adults and children aged 5 years and older.

Ipratropium Bromide Nasal Solution (RLD Atrovent) had estimated annual sales of USD 63 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT May 2025).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

