GPT Infraprojects bags supply contract from Bangladesh-based Standard Engineers

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
GPT Infraprojects said that it has received a contract worth Rs 13 crore from Standard Engineers Limited, Bangladesh.

The contract is for manufacture and supply of mono block pre-stressed concrete line sleeper for a project in Bangladesh.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 49.72% to Rs 24.24 crore on a 29.06% increase in revenue to Rs 380.74 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip advanced 3.68% to end at Rs 129.60 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

