GPT Infraprojects bags supply contract from Bangladesh-based Standard Engineers

GPT Infraprojects said that it has received a contract worth Rs 13 crore from Standard Engineers Limited, Bangladesh.

The contract is for manufacture and supply of mono block pre-stressed concrete line sleeper for a project in Bangladesh.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions: infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleepers for railways in India and Africa.