Japanese markets end flat

Japanese markets end flat

Image
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Japanese markets swung between gains and losses before ending on a flat note ahead of the approaching trade deal deadline. Chip-related stocks rose, with Advantest climbing 1.4 percent.

The Nikkei was up 0.06% at 39,810.88, after hitting an intraday high of 40,012.66. The broader Topix was flat at 2,827.95.

The benchmark index fluctuated between negative territory and modest gains throughout the session. For the week, the Nikkei slipped 0.85%, snapping a three-week winning streak.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

