Asian stocks end mixed, China's benchmark end 0.32% higher

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats ahead of the July 9 deadline offset robust U.S. jobs data.

Traders also reacted to the passage of Trump's tax-cut and spending bill, which is set to massively widen the U.S.' budget deficit and leave an added 12 million Americans without health insurance.

The 218-214 vote in the House Thursday sends the legislation to Trump, who expects to sign the bill on Friday at a 4 p.m. ceremony at the White House.

The dollar retraced earlier gains after Trump during late Thursday evening said that his administration will start sending letters to countries starting Friday to identify the tariff rates they would face on imports to the United States.

Gold ticked higher after falling 1 percent the previous day on diminished expectations for an imminent Fed interest-rate cut.

Oil prices dipped as investors braced for an increase in production output by OPEC.

China's Shanghai Composite index closed 0.32 percent higher at 3,472.32 on signs of de-escalating Sino-U.S. trade tensions, with the U.S. lifting chip design software curbs against China and the latter moving to restart rare earths exports to the U.S.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

