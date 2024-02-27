Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.07%

Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Nifty Realty index closed up 1.07% at 929.15 today. The index is up 13.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Swan Energy Ltd gained 3.24%, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 2.86% and Sobha Ltd jumped 2.36%. The Nifty Realty index is up 139.00% over last one year compared to the 27.63% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 0.72% and Nifty Auto index gained 0.71% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.34% to close at 22198.35 while the SENSEX added 0.42% to close at 73095.22 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.92%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.34%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 2.27%

INR Stays Range Bounds; Key US Data Eyed

Hong Kong Market gains 0.94%

Exicom Telesystems IPO subscribed 10.01 times

Platinum Industries IPO subscribed 8.04 times

DCM Shriram jumps after board OKs to foray into chemical business

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story