Nifty Realty index closed up 2.17% at 823.55 today. The index is up 5.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 3.81%, Phoenix Mills Ltd gained 3.28% and Lodha Developers Ltd jumped 2.98%. The Nifty Realty index is down 19.00% over last one year compared to the 4.08% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index added 2.05% and Nifty Private Bank index gained 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.83% to close at 24021.65 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.04% to close at 76991.22 today.

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