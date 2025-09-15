Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's male unemployment rate hits a five-month low

India's male unemployment rate hits a five-month low

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation has stated that Unemployment Rate or UR among male of age 15 years and above has declined to 5.0% in August 2025, the lowest level observed since April 2025. This is due to the fall in UR of male in urban areas from 6.6% in July 2025 to 5.9% in August 2025. The UR among rural male has also declined to 4.5% in August 2025 which is lower than the UR levels of previous four months observed for rural male. Overall UR declined for the second successive month. The overall UR among persons of age 15 years and above has declined for the second successive month to 5.1% in August 2025 from 5.6% recorded in June 2025. The Worker Population Ratio (WPR) among female has witnessed rise for two months in a row to 32.0% in August 2025 from 30.2% recorded in June 2025. Overall rural unemployment rate has declined successively for three months in a row from 5.1% in May 2025 to 4.3% in August 2025. The enhancement in WPR across both rural and urban areas has translated into an improvement in the overall WPR, which has increased to 52.2% in August 2025 from 51.2% in June 2025. Labour Force Participation Rate or LFPR among females aged 15 years and above has increased from 32.0% in June 2025 to 33.7% in August 2025 due to increase in LFPR among rural females from 35.2% in June 2025 to 37.4% and in urban areas from 25.2% to 26.1% during the same period. The overall LFPR for persons of age 15 years and above has increased from 54.2% in June 2025 to 55% in August 2025.

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

