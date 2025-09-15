Nifty September futures trade at premium

Vodafone Idea, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty September 2025 futures closed at 25,169 a premium of 1 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,069.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index shed 44.80 points or 0.18% to 25,069.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.71% to 10.40.

Vodafone Idea, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The September 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 September 2025.