Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

TVS Motor signs MoU with ALT Mobility

Image
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To lease and deploy up to 3,000 TVS e-3Ws in FY26

TVS Motor Company today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ALT Mobility, a leading leasing and asset management company, to enable the leasing and deployment of up to 3,000 TVS electric three wheelers (Passenger & Cargo) during FY 2025-26.

As part of this collaboration, TVS Motor Company will provide vehicles, while ALT Mobility will procure, lease, and finance them through its ecosystem. The models, variants, and specifications will be jointly finalized to best serve customer needs, and the vehicles will be rolled out through TVS Motor's extensive network authorized dealers and ALT's point of sales across India. The vehicles will be deployed under ALT's Drive-to-own leasing model to individual drivers and fleet operators for Cargo and Passenger transportation.

At the core of the offering is ALT's integrated asset management value proposition, which ensures 24x7 vehicle monitoring and pre-emptive maintenance to minimize potential vehicle breakdown or downtime. This leads to top-notch vehicle health, enables higher uptime and therefore better asset utilization for higher earning potential.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajat Gupta, Business Head - Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor Company, said: This collaboration with ALT Mobility is a significant step towards enabling sustainable urban and last-mile mobility at scale. Our advanced electric three-wheeler portfolio, engineered for superior range, faster charging, and durability, is designed to empower businesses and drivers with reliable, clean, and cost-efficient solutions. Together with ALT Mobility, it is our endeavour to make electric mobility more accessible while creating a measurable impact on the environment and livelihoods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Siemens Ltd in demand

STL Networks hits the roof after securing Rs 359 crore contract from PowerGrid Teleservices

MRF Ltd gains for third consecutive session

British Pound net speculative shorts inch higher

Hemisphere Properties India allots preference shares of Rs 75 cr to Govt. of India

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story