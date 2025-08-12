R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 60.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.42% to Rs 101.87 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 60.43% to Rs 8.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 30.42% to Rs 101.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.8778.1111.0713.4415.1610.6011.386.428.235.13

