Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 54.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.14% to Rs 156.70 crore

Net profit of Axita Cotton declined 54.52% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.14% to Rs 156.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 154.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.156.70154.93-0.113.682.125.291.964.961.613.54

