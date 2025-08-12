Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 45.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.15% to Rs 32.30 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge declined 45.77% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.15% to Rs 32.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.32.3029.0611.3916.103.574.491.903.461.412.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News