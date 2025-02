R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 72.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.27% to Rs 94.37 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 72.35% to Rs 10.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.27% to Rs 94.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 106.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.94.37106.3611.9213.8517.8612.8413.637.8510.105.86

