RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects rose 17.13% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 16.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 355.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 325.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.355.10325.787.513.4330.1322.7527.2120.6518.8716.11

