R&B Denims standalone net profit rises 48.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 54.74 croreNet profit of R&B Denims rose 48.06% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 54.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales54.7452.26 5 OPM %12.0011.35 -PBDT7.405.62 32 PBT5.663.82 48 NP4.192.83 48
