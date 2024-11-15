R&B Denims standalone net profit rises 48.06% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.75% to Rs 54.74 crore

Net profit of R&B Denims rose 48.06% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.75% to Rs 54.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.54.7452.2612.0011.357.405.625.663.824.192.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News