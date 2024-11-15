James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 126.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.12% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea rose 126.54% to Rs 37.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.12% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.75.3849.8851.1522.4541.4918.4540.7817.7537.5616.58

