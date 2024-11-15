Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 126.54% in the September 2024 quarter

James Warren Tea standalone net profit rises 126.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 51.12% to Rs 75.38 crore

Net profit of James Warren Tea rose 126.54% to Rs 37.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.12% to Rs 75.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales75.3849.88 51 OPM %51.1522.45 -PBDT41.4918.45 125 PBT40.7817.75 130 NP37.5616.58 127

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story