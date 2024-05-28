Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R G F Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the March 2024 quarter

R G F Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 118.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of R G F Capital Markets rose 118.18% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 93.75% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.270.15 80 0.310.16 94 OPM %92.5986.67 -3.2312.50 - PBDT0.250.13 92 0.010.02 -50 PBT0.240.11 118 00 0 NP0.240.11 118 00 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Barometers edge higher, Nifty above 22,050 level

Financials shares slide

IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks edge higher

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Ecofinity Atomix reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story