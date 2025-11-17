R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems consolidated net profit rises 220.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.82% to Rs 31.18 crore

Net profit of R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems rose 220.11% to Rs 5.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 79.82% to Rs 31.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.31.1817.3426.9117.538.993.048.112.525.731.79

