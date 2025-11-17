Veto Switchgears & Cables consolidated net profit rises 2.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.51% to Rs 88.77 crore

Net profit of Veto Switchgears & Cables rose 2.71% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.51% to Rs 88.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.88.7774.289.4311.528.858.677.838.016.075.91

