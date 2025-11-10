Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit declines 13.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.95% to Rs 78.73 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic declined 13.06% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.95% to Rs 78.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 66.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.78.7366.7530.6434.7622.1922.3812.0513.638.9910.34

