Baazar Style Retail reports consolidated net profit of Rs 51.49 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Baazar Style Retail reported to Rs 51.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 70.99% to Rs 531.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 310.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.531.69310.9513.017.8455.8810.6213.65-11.8751.49-8.94

