R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 11.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 498.62 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 11.23% to Rs 35.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 39.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 498.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 444.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

