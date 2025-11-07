Jetking Infotrain consolidated net profit rises 625.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Jetking Infotrain rose 625.53% to Rs 3.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.7.165.9723.1813.073.981.093.410.473.410.47

