Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 34.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 34.40% to Rs 13.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 25.40% to Rs 56.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 76.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.9876.3841.7740.1417.8726.1216.9925.3913.0819.94

