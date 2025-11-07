Solapur Yadeshi Tollway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.94 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 33.70 crore

Net Loss of Solapur Yadeshi Tollway Pvt reported to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 20.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 33.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.7029.9975.6177.36-14.15-17.15-17.94-20.51-17.94-20.51

