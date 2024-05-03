R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 23.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 416.64 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 23.30% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 416.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.416.64404.0712.8013.4452.9557.9236.3947.8027.4935.84

