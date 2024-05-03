Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 23.30% in the March 2024 quarter

R Systems International consolidated net profit declines 23.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 416.64 crore

Net profit of R Systems International declined 23.30% to Rs 27.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 416.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales416.64404.07 3 OPM %12.8013.44 -PBDT52.9557.92 -9 PBT36.3947.80 -24 NP27.4935.84 -23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Objectone Information Systems standalone net profit declines 84.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Happy Forgings bags supply order of components for Electric SUV

Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 138.92% in the March 2024 quarter

HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story