Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 138.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 159.70 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap rose 138.92% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 159.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 69.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.08% to Rs 563.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales159.70112.66 42 563.69370.66 52 OPM %72.3469.68 -75.2975.72 - PBDT25.6517.66 45 116.8186.74 35 PBT23.8416.66 43 109.0982.80 32 NP29.2212.23 139 69.2361.36 13

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

