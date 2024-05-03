Arka Fincap standalone net profit rises 138.92% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.75% to Rs 159.70 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap rose 138.92% to Rs 29.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.75% to Rs 159.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 112.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 69.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 61.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.08% to Rs 563.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

159.70112.66563.69370.6672.3469.6875.2975.7225.6517.66116.8186.7423.8416.66109.0982.8029.2212.2369.2361.36

