R Systems International Ltd Surges 5.5%

R Systems International Ltd has lost 1.54% over last one month compared to 1.79% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX
R Systems International Ltd gained 5.5% today to trade at Rs 495.65. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.37% to quote at 42346.35. The index is down 1.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.91% and Coforge Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 30.64 % over last one year compared to the 25.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
R Systems International Ltd has lost 1.54% over last one month compared to 1.79% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 100.05 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 10999 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 599 on 18 Dec 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 371.05 on 13 May 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News