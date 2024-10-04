R Systems International Ltd Surges 5.5%

R Systems International Ltd has lost 1.54% over last one month compared to 1.79% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.09% drop in the SENSEX

R Systems International Ltd gained 5.5% today to trade at Rs 495.65. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.37% to quote at 42346.35. The index is down 1.79 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 3.91% and Coforge Ltd added 1.32% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 30.64 % over last one year compared to the 25.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp