Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 283.56% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.65% to Rs 148.43 crore

Net profit of Race Eco Chain rose 283.56% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.65% to Rs 148.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.148.43106.292.471.743.390.942.870.772.800.73

