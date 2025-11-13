Senco Gold consolidated net profit rises 302.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.37% to Rs 1536.12 crore

Net profit of Senco Gold rose 302.48% to Rs 48.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.37% to Rs 1536.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1500.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1536.121500.496.933.4678.1034.2159.0716.3748.7812.12

