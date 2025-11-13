Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 123.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.52% to Rs 2431.70 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 123.88% to Rs 430.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 2431.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2304.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2431.702304.4037.4126.91802.60383.10584.00182.70430.30192.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News