Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 41.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 41.64% to Rs 71.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 50.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.10% to Rs 825.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 763.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.825.20763.3717.2217.39145.58113.6795.2471.1471.7450.65

