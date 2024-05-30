Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radha Madhav Corporation standalone net profit rises 36.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Radha Madhav Corporation standalone net profit rises 36.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.02 crore

Net profit of Radha Madhav Corporation rose 36.52% to Rs 3.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-0.020.02 PL 00.18 -100 OPM %1000.0012350.00 -0-13350.00 - PBDT3.652.47 48 3.42-24.01 LP PBT3.142.30 37 2.59-24.85 LP NP3.142.30 37 2.59-24.53 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

