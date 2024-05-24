Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 97.29 croreNet profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 42.15% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 97.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.56% to Rs 45.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 384.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 354.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
