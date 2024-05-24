Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services standalone net profit declines 42.15% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 97.29 crore

Net profit of Radiant Cash Management Services declined 42.15% to Rs 8.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 97.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.56% to Rs 45.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 384.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 354.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales97.2989.69 8 384.54354.91 8 OPM %14.4222.78 -16.4824.55 - PBDT14.6321.81 -33 67.9188.78 -24 PBT12.5320.65 -39 61.7784.32 -27 NP8.9915.54 -42 45.4462.73 -28

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

